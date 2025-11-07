Maui Food Bank sees rise in food demand; prepares for 35% surge

Maui Food Bank distributed fresh fillets donated by Fresh Help Maui during a Nov. 5 Mobile Market event in Lahaina, part of its response to rising food demand. PC: Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank reports a steady upward trend in food distribution over the past three months as community need continues to grow. The organization distributed 537,996 pounds of food in October, an 18% increase since August, and expects demand to surge by another 35% in the coming weeks due to the approaching holidays and the ongoing federal government shutdown.

To meet this increased need, Maui Food Bank has purchased 68% more food than the previous month and continues to import and source food aggressively. The Food Bank’s sourcing team has brought in eight containers of food in October and plans for at least 10 more this month, while working closely with local partners such as Sun Fresh and Costco to expand produce and perishable supplies.

The organization’s Da Mobile Market Program has also seen a dramatic increase in families served, doubling its food supply in October to meet community needs. In September, 324 families were served; in early November alone, more than 150 families were reached, half the total for all of September. Lines have doubled at mobile distribution sites, and new families continue to arrive seeking assistance.

Da Mobile Market. PC: Maui Food Bank

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our agencies are seeing longer lines, fuller parking lots, and more first-time families than we’ve seen in months,” said Lisa Paulson, Maui Food Bank CEO. “We’ve expanded our distribution network to reach more areas across Maui County, and we’re grateful to our community for stepping up with generosity and volunteer support.”

To address the island’s growing food insecurity, eight agencies have joined Maui Food Bank’s public distribution network since October, expanding from 45 to 53 active partners serving the public each week. New partners include Cup of Cold Water, Door of Faith, Legacy Foundation, Maui Rapid Response, Maui Junior Voyagers, Na Ki‘ai O Maui, Pacific Birth Collective, and ʻĀina Momona on Molokaʻi. This expansion strengthens access to nutritious food across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

Anecdotes from recent distributions highlight the urgency of the need. A single mother of three shared that she was “terrified she wouldn’t have food to feed her family,” while a Lahaina fire survivor expressed fear of losing SNAP benefits, saying, “I’ve already lost my home — now I’m scared I won’t be able to feed my kids.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Food Bank’s next large-scale community distribution will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PFC Anthony T. Kahoohanohano Armory in Kīhei. Additional pop-up distributions at the same location are scheduled for:

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re deeply thankful to our amazing volunteers who continue to show up for their neighbors, and we warmly welcome anyone who wants to help,” said Paulson. “Every extra set of hands and every donation helps us ensure that no one in Maui County goes hungry.”

For volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit www.mauifoodbank.org.