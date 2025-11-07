Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:06 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small to moderate, medium period, northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will continue to slowly subside through early Saturday keeping surf near seasonal normals along north facing shores. A deep low pressure system far north of the state generated a large, short to medium period, northerly swell with a north to south fetch pointed directly towards the islands. This swell will help to bump surf heights up late Saturday into Sunday, with surf likely exceeding High Surf Advisory thresholds for north facing shores. This fetch will also favor harbor surges in north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday. Additional north-northeast swells will keep surf elevated along north facing shores through early next week.

Light and variable winds will keep small surf along east facing shores through Saturday. As the front moves across the islands late Saturday into Sunday, winds will shift northeasterly and increase in strength. This, combined with a large, moderate period, north to north-northeast swell (010-030 degrees) will bring elevated surf and choppy conditions to east facing shores late Saturday through Monday. A High Surf Advisory may be needed during the peak of the event.

A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal normals along south facing shores through Saturday. Several more similarly sized southerly swells will enter the waters Sunday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.