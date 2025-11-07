Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 08, 2025

November 7, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:06 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:52 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:56 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small to moderate, medium period, northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will continue to slowly subside through early Saturday keeping surf near seasonal normals along north facing shores. A deep low pressure system far north of the state generated a large, short to medium period, northerly swell with a north to south fetch pointed directly towards the islands. This swell will help to bump surf heights up late Saturday into Sunday, with surf likely exceeding High Surf Advisory thresholds for north facing shores. This fetch will also favor harbor surges in north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday. Additional north-northeast swells will keep surf elevated along north facing shores through early next week. 


Light and variable winds will keep small surf along east facing shores through Saturday. As the front moves across the islands late Saturday into Sunday, winds will shift northeasterly and increase in strength. This, combined with a large, moderate period, north to north-northeast swell (010-030 degrees) will bring elevated surf and choppy conditions to east facing shores late Saturday through Monday. A High Surf Advisory may be needed during the peak of the event. 


A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal normals along south facing shores through Saturday. Several more similarly sized southerly swells will enter the waters Sunday into early next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments