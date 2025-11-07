Women’s Fund of Hawaiʻi awards grants to 9 nonprofits empowering women and girls

Two Maui County initiatives are among the nine nonprofit programs receiving a total of $75,000 in Women’s Fund of Hawaiʻi’s Fall 2025 grant awards, announced this week.

Maui Health Foundation’s Kōkua 4 a Cause on Maui and Lānaʻi, along with the Naiwa Wahine Watershed Stewardship project on Molokaʻi, will each receive $10,000 to expand services for women in rural communities.

Women’s Fund of Hawaiʻi conducts two competitive grant cycles annually to identify and fund innovative programs that uplift women and girls who often face gaps in traditional funding.

To date, the organization has awarded more than $2 million statewide.

“There are many unique and effective programs addressing critical issues for women and girls, and our grants provide the opportunities to introduce new solutions,” said Stephanie Shipton, board member and chair of the Grants Committee for the fall cycle. “We are grateful for the generosity of our supporters, both individuals and corporate, who understand that women and girls need our special support.”

The Spring 2025 Hawai’i Grant Recipients are:

Diapers & Hope: Essential Care for Women in Need – $5,000

The Pantry provides diapers not covered under federal assistance programs to vulnerable mothers. Girls Talk Back – $5,000

A summer leadership course for high school girls that challenges stereotypes, explores feminism through a Hawaiian lens and guides participants in creating community action projects. Through mentorship, curriculum and hands-on leadership development, the program cultivates confidence and social impact. Immigrant Women’s Domestic Violence Fund – $5,000

The Pacific Survivor Centers Human Rights Provider Network offers free medical care for non-citizen immigrant women who have been victims of intimate partner violence while residing in Hawai’i. Kōkua 4 a Cause – $10,000

The Maui Health Foundationʻs Kokua 4 a Cause provides financial assistance for uninsured and underinsured women on Maui and Lāna’i, covering the cost of mammograms and biopsies to ensure access to critical breast health screenings.

Naiwa Wahine Watershed Stewardship – $10,000

Led by Moloka’i Affordable Housing Alliance, this project supports women, youth and indigenous Native Hawaiian homesteaders in the Naiwa Agricultural Subdivision. The initiative utilizes rain catchment initiatives for farming and water storage in preparation for drought and wildfires in this remote area. ‘Ohana Services & Emergency Family Shelter – $10,000

The ‘Ohana Resilience Center’s Hale Ku Ola through Hale Kipa provides essential services and support to young mothers by providing six months of safe, emergency shelter and housing, workforce development opportunities, parenting classes and community events. Seams Wonderful – $10,000

Through Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services, Pacific Islander women, many of whom are recent immigrants, receive sewing and small business training, develop leadership skills and build supportive networks for economic independence. Sex Assault Support Services – $10,000

YWCA of Hawai’i Island provides essential support and advocacy for victims of sexual violence with services encompassing face-to face intervention, safety planning, resource provision and therapeutic services. WIN Bridge to Success – $10,000

Women In Need supports incarcerated women and domestic abuse survivors transitioning through the Transitional Housing Program to safe, stable permanent housing.