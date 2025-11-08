American Savings Bank’s Hui Kapili program honored for boosting Hawaiʻi’s building industry

Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank, holds an award at the ABA Annual Conference on Oct. 21 in Charlotte, N.C.

American Savings Bank has received national recognition from the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation for its Hui Kapili Accelerator, earning a 2025 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award in the Community and Economic Development category.

The award honors banks that make a meaningful impact through programs that strengthen communities and expand economic opportunity. Hui Kapili was the only Hawaiʻi-based program recognized and also received honorable mentions in the categories of affordable housing, financial inclusion and volunteerism.

“American Savings Bank is committed to helping kamaʻāina stay and thrive here at home, and expanding access to affordable housing is key to that mission,” said Ann Teranishi, ASB president and CEO. “We’re proud to see these collective efforts recognized on a national level.”

Launched in 2024 by American Savings Bank and aio, Hui Kapili, meaning “building together” in Hawaiian, was developed to strengthen small and mid-sized construction-related businesses in Hawaiʻi, providing company owners the business skills and network needed to survive and thrive in Hawaiʻi’s competitive market. Now entering its third cohort, the free, 10-week accelerator provides hands-on education in strategic planning, financial management, workforce development, technology integration and social impact.

The program was developed in response to two key challenges: Hawaiʻi’s severe housing shortage and the limited lifespan of local construction firms. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 40% of construction businesses survive 10 years, while the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization reports that fewer than one in four Hawaiʻi households can afford mortgage payments on a median-priced home.

“By investing in local businesses, we are investing in Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Duane Kurisu, founder and chairman of aio.

Second cohort graduates. (Courtesy: ASB)

Since its inception, ASB has invested more than $200,000 in financial and in-kind resources for Hui Kapili, which has:

Engaged more than 580 participants, including small business owners, employees, mentors, nonprofit partners and government leaders;

Mobilized ASB teammates and community partners who have contributed about 665 volunteer hours; and

Raised statewide awareness of the role local construction businesses plays in solving the housing shortage.

“American Savings Bank and aio’s Hui Kapili program exemplifies the powerful impact financial institutions can have when they invest in the well-being of their communities,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation.

This year’s competition saw a record 165 submissions, with just seven banks named winners nationwide.

The award was presented to Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank, at the ABA Annual Conference on Oct. 21 in Charlotte, N.C.