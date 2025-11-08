Maui Humane Society CEO to speak at Rotary Satellite Club in Kīhei, Nov. 11

Nikki Russell, CEO of Maui Humane Society. (Photo Courtesy: Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host Nikki Russell, chief executive officer of the Maui Humane Society, as its featured speaker on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island Health, 2439 S. Kīhei Road.

Russell’s presentation, “Keeping Pets and Families Together,” will discuss improving the lives of people and companion animals by keeping pets and families together. She will address the challenges of finding pet-inclusive housing on Maui, and will highlight Maui Humane Society programs that provide resources for knowledgeable pet ownership and animal welfare.

Maui Humane Society is the only open admission animal shelter on Maui. It accepts all animals, regardless of condition or behavior, or the amount of space available at the shelter. The organization focuses on maximizing positive outcomes for shelter animals through adoption, adoption-guaranteed care and reuniting lost pets with their people.

Russell moved to Maui 23 years ago and found her forever home. While managing a medical practice for 15 years, she discovered her passion for animal welfare. For over 13 years, she has been involved at the Humane Society as a staff member, volunteer and a foster of over 800 animals. Over the last eight years, she has served as foster coordinator, transfer coordinator, director of community outreach, chief of operations and now as interim CEO.

Networking begins at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com or visit rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org for upcoming meetings and volunteer opportunities.