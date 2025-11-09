HDOT launches Priority Multimodal Network; learn more at Nov. 13 meeting

Examples of Priority Multimodal Network projects. (Courtesy: HDOT)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced the launch of its Priority Multimodal Network, a statewide initiative identifying 113 projects designed to improve pedestrian, bicycle and transit access across the state highway system.

The network includes shared-use paths, protected bike lanes, sidewalks and transit facilities aimed at filling gaps in transportation infrastructure and improving connections between communities.

HDOT will invest approximately $360 million over the next decade to implement these improvements — including approximately $170 million for projects beginning construction between 2025 and 2029, and $190 million for additional projects scheduled for 2030 through 2034.

“This network reflects HDOT’s commitment to creating a safer, more connected Hawaiʻi where walking, biking and transit are reliable and affordable choices for daily travel,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “Making an investment in the infrastructure needed to support multimodal transportation will help improve the quality of life for our neighbors and communities.”

This map shows planned projects for HDOT’s priority pedestrian and bicycle network in Maui County. (Courtesy: Screenshot via HDOT)

Residents can review project maps and submit feedback or photos on at HDOT’s website.

HDOT will also host four virtual community meetings — one for each county — to present the network, gather feedback and highlight local projects.

The meeting for Maui County will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams