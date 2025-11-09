Luis Salaveria named UH’s next vice president for budget and finance

Luis Salaveria headshot. (Courtesy: UH System)

Luis P. Salaveria has been selected to be the next University of Hawaiʻi vice president for budget and finance and chief financial officer. Salaveria is set to start, subject to confirmation by the Board of Regents, on Nov. 21 and will replace Kalbert Young, who is departing at the end of 2025 after 10 years in the position to become the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Employees’ Retirement System.

Salaveria has 35 years of professional executive experience in the public and private sectors, most recently serving as the state’s director of finance from 2022 to 2025 in the administration of Gov. Josh Green.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to lead our financial operations at UH,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “As a cabinet member and director of finance, he was responsible for overseeing the planning and design of the state’s entire operational and capital improvement budgets. His proven record of achievement in complex financial situations makes him uniquely qualified to ensure the long-term financial stability of our 10-campus system.”

Salaveria will be responsible for UH’s $1.1-billion operating budget and capital program, guiding financial planning and resource allocation to strengthen academic, research and student success initiatives across the 10-campus system.

“As an alumnus of UH, I am honored to join the 10-campus system and serve in this vital role,” said Salaveria, who earned his bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in political science from UH Mānoa. “I have been fortunate to serve in various cabinet roles in state government under three administrations. This, coupled with my private sector background, I believe provides the technical expertise and vision necessary for this position. I look forward to contributing to the long-term financial health and success of the university.”

As the state finance director, he oversaw the State Treasury, which holds assets exceeding $14 billion, and managed the planning and design of the state’s annual $19-billion operational budget and $3-billion capital improvement budget.

Salaveria led the state’s financial response to the Maui Wildfire Disaster, implemented the state’s tax reform package, the “Green Affordability Plan,” resulting in the largest income tax update in state history, and developed the strategy for the state’s first climate resilience fund.

From 2014 to 2018, he served as director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, where he oversaw statewide economic policy in business development, trade, energy and housing. Before joining DBEDT, Salaveria was the state’s deputy director of finance from 2011 to 2014, helping manage the state’s multi-year financial plan that achieved a $1 billion turnaround in three years.

In the private sector, Salaveria served as senior director of government affairs for SanHi Government Strategies, LLP (2018–22), representing clients including Fortune 500 companies, non-profits and trade associations. The work included successfully drafting and passing legislation and providing consulting in government operations.