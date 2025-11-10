County of Maui offices to be closed Tuesday in observance of Veterans Day

Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. File PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in observance of Veterans Day.

County closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center at Maui Mall Village in Kahului (Hoʻokumu Hou applications)

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

Residential trash pickup

Maui Bus

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

US Postal Service To Observe Veterans Day Holiday, Nov. 11

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The US Postal Service will observe Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11. All Post Office locations will be closed in recognition of the federal holiday. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day, and regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“On this important day we honor the military veterans who have served our nation,” said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner. “The Postal Service is proud to be one of the largest civilian employers of America’s veterans. Their dedication, discipline and commitment to service enrich our organization and strengthen our connection to the communities we serve.”

While Post Offices will be closed, customers can access many postal products and services through the Postal Service’s network of more than 2,600 self-service kiosks, available in select Post Office lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:

Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and include:

Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

An option for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

Smart lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages, often with 24/7 access available.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed for the holiday.