KSM Hawaiian Ensemble featured in November Hawaiian Music Series, Nov. 20

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced the November edition of the Hawaiian Music Series, featuring a special performance by the talented Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. The free concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at 6 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali, with free validated self-parking available.

The Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble is comprised of select haumāna (students) from grades 9 through 12 who are dedicated to perpetuating Hawaiian culture through the traditions of Hawaiian choral music and hula.

Through their participation, students gain experience in performance, self-efficacy, collaboration, global competence, and leadership, while inspiring audiences with their artistry and commitment to excellence. These talented young musicians also serve as cultural ambassadors, representing Kamehameha Schools Maui at community gatherings, blessings, and special events across the island — sharing the beauty and depth of Hawaiian music, dance, and values.

“It’s an honor and a delight to have the KSM Hawaiian Ensemble sharing their outstanding performance with the community,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “The Hawaiian Music Series has always been about bringing people together through music and celebrating the talents of our islands.”

Now in its 17th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

For more details, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org