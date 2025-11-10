Maui Prep’s Paniolo Night returns, Nov. 15

Maui Prep’s annual community celebration, Paniolo Night, is returning on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Maui Prep campus.

This year, the school is bringing a “full country fair experience” to West Maui, according to event organizers.

Admission to Paniolo Night is free. All games, food, and drinks are paid for with scrip, which will be available for purchase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eat, Play, Shop, and Enjoy:

Eat: Come hungry and sample chili from self-proclaimed experts in the Great Chili Cook-Off and vote for your favorite. Enjoy classic BBQ with hot dogs and hamburgers, plus baked goods. Adults with valid ID can visit the Beer Garden.

Play: Test your grit on the mechanical bull. Try your luck at classic carnival games to win great prizes, and try your aim at the dunk tank.

Enjoy: Settle in for authentic island country entertainment with live music by Barefoot Minded and a performance by Pueo Pitch. Stick around for country line dance instruction—no experience necessary

Shop: Support the community by browsing unique and locally-made products including clothing, jewelry, art, and food from local artisans and vendors.