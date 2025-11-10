Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 11, 2025

November 10, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
12-16
10-15
10-14 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
9-12
10-14 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:24 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




The combination of a medium period north to north-northeast (010 to 020 deg) swell and a short period north-northeast to northeast (020 to 040 deg) swell will produce large and rough surf above High Surf Advisory levels along north and east shores through Tuesday. The north to north-northeast swell will decline late Tuesday, and even as a long period northwest swell builds in on Wednesday, north shore surf is expected to be below the advisory threshold. The northwest swell will lower through Friday, followed by another small to moderate northwest swell Sunday. 


As the current north swell fades late Tuesday, a large short period northeast (040 to 050 deg) swell will persist due to a belt of near gale to gale force northeast winds several hundred miles northeast of Hawaii. This will keep rough east shore surf well above the advisory level, with surf possibly reaching as high as the High Surf Warning mark of 15 ft on Wednesday. Expect the northeast swell energy to lower as local trade winds begin to decline on Thursday, with east shore surf steadily dropping on Friday and the weekend. 


A small south swell is maintaining south shore surf near summertime background levels. A slightly larger pulse may arrive on Tuesday, peak on Wednesday and early Thursday, and then fade by Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
