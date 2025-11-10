TY Management donates $117,000 to three Maui Junior Golf nonprofits

PC: TY Management / Kapalua Golf Junior Golf

Maui junior golfers enjoyed a chance to play the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course on Sunday, before today’s (Nov. 10, 2025) reopening. The course has been closed since Sept. 2, 2025. Sunday’s event hosted approximately 48 golfers between the ages of 10-17.

Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima presented a check totaling $117,000 to the representatives of Lahaina Junior Golf, Hawai‘i State Junior Golf Association/First Tee of Hawai‘i, and Maui Junior Golf to support their missions. This comes from funds donated by Mr. Tadashi Yanai, President of TY Management and owner of Kapalua Golf. As part of his pledge to help, more than 10 Maui nonprofits will receive donations for a total of $750,000.

“When Mr. Yanai heard that The Sentry PGA TOUR event would not be played at Kapalua in 2026, he worried about the Maui nonprofits that have historically benefited from generous donations,” said Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima. “Mr. Yanai wanted to make sure the nonprofits would still have funding for their important causes and he pledged to help out.”

The three organizations received contributions that will help to support youth golf programs, coaching, and opportunities that help young athletes develop both on and off the course. The presentation took place on The Plantation Course’s championship tee of Hole No. 1. Representatives from each nonprofit joined TY Management and Kapalua Golf staff in celebrating their shared commitment to community, mentorship, and the future of golf in Hawai‘i.

“On behalf of our junior golfers, we’re deeply grateful to Mr. Tadashi Yanai for his incredibly generous donation to local nonprofits, including Maui Junior Golf Association,” said Jasper Yun, President Maui Junior Golf Association. “Mr. Yanai’s commitment to supporting Maui, even in the absence of The Sentry tournament this year, truly exemplifies the “Spirit of Aloha.” This contribution will make a lasting impact on growing the next generation of golfers and leaders here on the island. We’re thrilled to see the Plantation Course come back to life and giving our Maui Junior Golfers an opportunity to experience playing at this world-class venue.”

“Through these contributions, TY Management and Kapalua Golf reaffirm their long-standing commitment to supporting Maui’s community and the next generation of athletes,” according to the announcement.

Donation recipients include: