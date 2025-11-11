Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 9-12 9-12 10-14 10-14

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:54 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 09:30 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current short to moderate period, north-northeast (020-030 degrees) swell is shifting to become more northeasterly (030-050 degrees). Large surf will persist along east facing shores, and the High Surf Advisory for east facing shores has been extended through Thursday afternoon. Northeast swell energy should decline on Thursday as local trade winds begin to decline, with east shore surf steadily dropping Friday through the weekend.

A small, long period northwest (320 degree) swell will fill in tonight into Wednesday, keeping surf along north and some west facing shores elevated but below advisory levels.

The current small, long period south swell will peak tonight, keeping surf near or slightly above November averages. It will begin to fade by late Wednesday, with south shore surf returning to near flat Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.