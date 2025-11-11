The Salvation Army Kahului Corps readies to kick off Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns

The Red Kettle campaign kick-off at Kahului Walmart on Nov. 15, 2025. Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps will ring in the joy of giving during the holiday season with its Red Kettle Kick-Off at Kahului Walmart on Nov. 15, 2025. The festive event also launches the start of Angel Tree, The Salvation Army’s annual program which provides Christmas gifts to keiki and kūpuna in need.

“This year marks 130 years of The Salvation Army’s service to the Maui community, and our commitment to meeting the greatest local needs,” said Captain Steven Howard, Maui County Coordinator and Kahului Corps Officer. “Hunger doesn’t take a holiday, and the hardships of houselessness, addiction and the feeling of hopelessness affect lives every day. The iconic sound of the bell at our Red Kettles and the sight of Angel Tree tag wishes are more than seasonal symbols—they are opportunities to make real local impact year-round.”

Every dollar given at this Red Kettle kick-off event and all kettles across the island stays in Maui County, supporting vital services and programs. In addition to opportunities to give with joy at kettles this holiday season, families, friends, and volunteers from local businesses are invited to help staff Red Kettles in the community, or to set up a Virtual Red Kettle, by visiting www.registertoring.com.

The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated for more than 40 years during the holidays. This November and December, Angel Trees will appear at all Walmart stores across Hawaiʻi, and select businesses, shopping centers, resorts and other partnering locations. Donors simply select a tag, purchase the requested gift, and return it to the designated location.

For those who prefer to give online, individuals may shop through The Salvation Army’s Walmart registries, which ship Angel Tree gifts directly to the local Salvation Army corps. In-person tree locations and online gift registry links are available at angeltreehawaii.org.

More information is available online at kahului.salvationarmy.org.

