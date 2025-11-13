Experience a Vintage Holiday Classic with Maui OnStage’sNew Production

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol

Maui OnStage is delighted to announce its holiday production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” running Nov. 21 through Dec. 7 at the historic ʻĪao Theater.

Set in a bustling 1940s New York radio station on Christmas Eve, this heartwarming musical reimagines Dickens’ classic tale as a live radio broadcast. Audiences will experience a whirlwind of witty radio personalities, zany sound effects, and festive music, as the backstage drama intertwines with Scrooge’s journey of redemption.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol

Featured characters include Clifton Feddington, William St. Claire, Cholly Butts, Judith Davenport, Sally Simpson, and an ensemble of lively Feddington Players whose interactions light up the holiday season.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This production is helmed by Dale Button as director—a cherished figure whose decades of involvement have shaped Maui OnStage—with musical direction by Vania Jerome and costume direction by Jennifer Oberg, all renowned for their artistry and dedication to Maui’s performing arts community.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol

High School Musical lyricist Faye Greenberg and composer David Wohl have written four delightful period songs for the Feddington Players, and swing arrangements of many Christmas standards. Seamlessly combining drama and comedy, heartbreak and hope, A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol will sing its way into your heart.

Performances are scheduled for Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m., from

Nov. 21 to Dec. 7. Tickets are available for $10–$45 at www.mauionstage.com.