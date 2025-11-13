Kiffmann’s Maui Elite Taekwondo celebrates Grand Opening at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Kiffmann Taekwondo

Kiffmann Taekwondo, Maui’s longest-running martial arts school, will host a grand opening of their new dojang at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this Saturday, Nov. 15, located across Zumiez.

For over 30 years, the Kiffmann ʻohana has been teaching Taekwondo on Maui, growing from classes on grassy lawns and community centers to operating the island’s longest-running martial arts school, formerly on Lalo Street.

Founded by Master Kathryn Kiffmann—trained under renowned Grandmasters Hee Il Cho, Kwan Soon Choi, and Bong C. Kim—and joined by Master Gunter and later their son Master Miles, Kiffmann Taekwondo became Maui’s first WT/USAT-certified Taekwondo school.

Together, they have produced national and international medalists, US National Team members, and successful black belts who’ve gone on to thrive in universities, media, and beyond, while also gaining global recognition through their annual Maui Open Taekwondo Championship.

Now, in their new school space, Kiffmann Taekwondo continues its mission to share both traditional and Olympic Taekwondo with the Maui community. Their family-operated school, led exclusively by World Taekwondo–certified master instructors, focuses on building courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit, while improving students’ fitness, focus, discipline, and confidence through self-defense training and state-of-the-art kicking and striking techniques.

Families are invited to experience the Kiffmann difference with a Free Trial Class and Intro Special, and to join the Kiffmann ʻohana as they begin this exciting new chapter.

“The Kiffmann Taekwondo ʻohana has been a staple in Maui’s martial art community for generations,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We look forward to seeing them continue their legacy here at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.”

For more details on Kiffmann Taekwondo, visit their website at kiffmanntaekwondo.com/.