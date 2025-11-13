US Coast Guard responds to Russian military vessel off Honolulu

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point monitors a Russian military vessel approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oʻahu Oct. 29, 2025. Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the vessel’s activities near US territorial waters, which extend to 12 miles offshore. (US Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter William Hart)

The US Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near US territorial waters approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oʻahu on Oct. 29.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship Kareliya, a Vishnya-class intelligence ship, by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel.

Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near US territorial waters to provide maritime security for US vessels operating in the area and to support US homeland defense efforts.

“The US Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of US waters,” said Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response, Coast Guard Oceania District. “Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests.”

Coast Guard Oceania District works in conjunction with US Indo-Pacific Command and interagency partners to constantly monitor the activity of foreign military vessels operating near US territorial waters, including the waters of US territories Guam and American Samoa, to ensure homeland security and defense.

Under customary international law, foreign military vessels are permitted to transit and operate outside other nations’ territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from shore.