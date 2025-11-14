Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 05:49 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:19 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 05:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large short period northeast swell generated by a strong trade fetch will be on the gradual decline through the weekend as a result of weakening local and upstream trades. Large surf for east shores is possible by the middle of next week depending on the evolution of a potential surface trough and approaching cold front.

A small, medium period northwest swell will fill in late Saturday afternoon and provide a small boost to north and west-facing shores through the weekend. Small medium to long period west- northwest swells will then keep surf from going flat early next week. A moderate long period west northwest swell is possible next week and could bring advisory level surf to north and west shores by the middle of next week.

For south shores, small background southerly swell will remain through the weekend and into early next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.