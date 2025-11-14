Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2025

November 14, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

                            around 10 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 05:49 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:19 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 05:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large short period northeast swell generated by a strong trade fetch will be on the gradual decline through the weekend as a result of weakening local and upstream trades. Large surf for east shores is possible by the middle of next week depending on the evolution of a potential surface trough and approaching cold front. 


A small, medium period northwest swell will fill in late Saturday afternoon and provide a small boost to north and west-facing shores through the weekend. Small medium to long period west- northwest swells will then keep surf from going flat early next week. A moderate long period west northwest swell is possible next week and could bring advisory level surf to north and west shores by the middle of next week. 


For south shores, small background southerly swell will remain through the weekend and into early next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments