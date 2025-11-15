Hale Pāpa‘i No. 50 is delivered to Lahaina

Hale Pāpaʻi. PC: UH Maui College

Following the wildfires of August 2023, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College immediately took action to help the recovery process. Thousands of meals were prepared and served, workspace was given to organizations helping those affected, school supplies drives were held, to name just a few—and now, 50 sheds have been delivered to Lahaina.

“We asked the Lahaina and Kula people what they need,” said J Moanikeala Whittle-Wagner of the Office of Academic Affairs as he reflected on how the shed project began.

“They replied, ‘we need something to securely store our items on our property while we rebuild so we donʻt have to carry them back and forth every day.’”

Through the generosity of a private donor, the college was able to offer free, one-week basic construction and painting classes.

The Maui Strong Fund at Hawai‘i Community Foundation then added its support by providing materials to construct 50 sheds, marking the start of the Hale Pāpa‘i Project.

The sheds are built by instructors and their students from the ground up. Students learn to make braces, build a skeleton and frame, roofing, fascia, drywall, interior trim, flooring, exterior trim, siding, sheer wall, install a window, install a door, mudding, taping, texture and painting.

“Students are able to keep the tool and belts issued to them on Day One,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “Many of them come back just to help out and bring those tools with them. They say it feels good to kōkua. One thing we know for sure, these beautiful sheds are built with aloha and we hope the recipients feel it when they receive their Hale.”