Report projects post-shutdown OGG travel surge with TSA data

Kahului International Airport (OGG) is expected to see one of the nation’s steepest surges in passenger traffic this holiday season, according to a new analysis of Transportation Security Administration data by Luxury Link.

Luxury Link’s report draws on travel patterns from the 2024 holiday season— defined as the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday after, and the Friday before Christmas through Jan. 2 — compared to the rest of the year.

During the holidays in 2024, Kahului Airport recorded an 11.1% increase in daily passenger traffic, averaging 9,633 travelers per day compared to a non-holiday average of 8,674. That marks the sixth-highest jump among all midsize hub airports in the United States.

Nationwide, air travel rose an average of 5.4% during the holidays, with the TSA screening nearly 2.6 million passengers daily — surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Smaller airports generally saw the sharpest seasonal increases, while major hubs like Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York experienced steadier year-round demand.

Source: Luxury Link analysis of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data

The report highlights that Hawaiʻi’s tourism-driven economy and warm climate contribute to higher winter travel volumes compared to colder Mainland destinations.

Luxury Link accessed TSA’s Freedom of Information Act Electronic Reading Room to review data from more than 360 airports across all 50 states.

The full report, “The Airports With the Biggest Traffic Surge During the Holiday Season,” is available at LuxuryLink.com.

