Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea to host islandwide e-cycle fundraiser Nov. 22

E-Cycle Fundraiser flyer. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea has announced an upcoming islandwide E-Cycle Fundraiser to help safely dispose of old electronics while raising funds for community projects.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m., Rotary members will pick up unwanted electronics—including TVs, monitors, computers and printers—directly from homes or offices anywhere on Maui.

The club requests a $20 donation for pickups. For an additional $10, the team will securely erase all personal data from computers before recycling.

TVs, printers, monitors and computers will be accepted during the one-day community event. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

Club organizers say e-cycling helps keep hazardous materials sometimes found in electronics, like lead, mercury and cadmium, out of the landfill and allows reusable components to be refurbished or recycled.

Funds raised will benefit local Rotary service projects and community initiatives across Maui.

To schedule a pickup, residents can sign up online at https://forms.gle/Bf68KNB47ugNmb8y7 or email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.