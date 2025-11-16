Royal Lahaina GM named to Hotel Management’s 2025 ‘GMs to Watch’ list

Nicholas Kuhns headshot. (Courtesy: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows)

Nicholas Kuhns, general manager of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, has been named to Hotel Management’s “2025 GMs to Watch” list, recognizing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.

Kuhns began his hospitality career at 15 as a daycare supervisor with “Kids Nite Out” at Loews Portofino Bay Resort in Orlando. He was soon promoted to open the kids club at the newly built Loews Hard Rock Hotel, where he met the general manager who became a lifelong mentor and introduced him to hotel operations, according to Kelly Sanders, group president at Highgate.

Kuhns later moved to Las Vegas, joining the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino while completing a Bachelor of Science in hotel administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He then relocated to Chicago to help open theWit Hotel, overseeing The ROOF, which earned recognition as one of the top five rooftop bars in the world by Travel + Leisure and a top 25 club in the nation by Nightclub & Bar Magazine.

His career with Hilton began in Clearwater Beach, Fla., as director of food and beverage, followed by promotions to assistant general manager at Hilton Salt Lake City Center and then general manager of the newly opened Embassy Suites in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. In 2022, Kuhns joined Montage International as resort manager at Montage Kapalua Bay, a Forbes Travel Guide 14-Star-rated property featuring Hawaiʻi’s only Five-Star spa. In late 2024, he returned to a general manager role at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, a Highgate-managed property on Maui.

Kuhns was among 28 professionals from across the nation chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. The 2025 awardees are featured online and in the November/December issue of Hotel Management.