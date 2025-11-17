Hotel Wailea announces spectacular holiday dining

From Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s Eve, Hotel Wailea is the ultimate destination for festive gatherings at The Birdcage and The Restaurant. Hotel Wailea is also offering Thanksgiving Takeaway Feast. PC: Hotel Wailea

The holidays at Hotel Wailea offer a season of connection and celebration. With its unique ambiance and award-winning dining, the hotel invites guests to gather in an atmosphere of refined ease where every detail reflects the spirit of the season and the artistry of Wailea hospitality.

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea has unveiled its holiday dinner calendar. For Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, The Restaurant presents a feast of decadent flavors with a tropical twist; and for those who would rather dine cozily at home, there’s also a takeaway option. With Restaurant chefs doing the cooking this holiday season, guests can relax and enjoy what matters most: being together to share a delicious meal while making cherished memories.

Set high above the ocean, with sweeping views of three islands and endless blue horizons, The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea invites guests to a series of exceptional holiday dining experiences:

Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 27

Thanksgiving at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea is an unforgettable four-course affair. Executive Chef Ryan Cruz has planned an evening inspired by the islands’ seasonal bounty, paired with the elegant service and ambiance that make Hotel Wailea so special. Guests can elevate their celebration with bespoke wine pairings curated by in-house Advanced Sommeliers.

$195 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Limited seats available; reserve early.

Thanksgiving Takeaway Feast

All the joy of Thanksgiving at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, served in the comfort of home. Chef Ryan Cruz has created a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast for Wailea and South Maui neighbors: a full spread of gourmet favorites, elevated with island flair. On the menu: Brown Butter Butternut Soup; warm Truffle Croissants; tender Roast Turkey Breast with Confit Thigh; and sides of silky Pomme Purée, Cranberry Compote, Brioche Stuffing, and crisp Brussels Sprouts; all finished with a signature Pumpkin Crunch Dessert. Each order comes with at-home finishing instructions and a copy of Hotel Wailea, the exquisite Assouline keepsake coffee-table book.

$495, plus tax. Serves 4 to 6 guests.

Limited quantities available; secure pick-up time early.

Christmas Eve Dinner, Dec. 24

Christmas Day Dinner, Dec. 25

Christmas magic is in the air with a five-course holiday menu served above the sea at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea. Guests are invited to enjoy this celebration of the season, and savor Chef Ryan Cruz’s inspired fusion of festive classics, local ingredients and island sophistication. Whether dinner is part of the festivities on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the experience promises to be as warm, elegant and unforgettable as the holiday itself.

$225 per person, plus tax and gratuity

New Year’s Eve Dinner, Dec. 31

Ring in 2026 with timeless glamour at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea. This extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration features a seven-course tasting menu; a symphony of flavor, artistry and island grace. Surrounded by the classic beauty and old-world charm of Hotel Wailea, guests will treasure an evening of pure indulgence before joining The Birdcage Celebration to welcome the New Year in exceptional style.

$385 per person, plus tax and gratuity

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31

Welcome 2026 at The Birdcage New Year’s Eve Celebration, where festive vibes meet island elegance. Beginning at 10 p.m., guests can enjoy a night of gourmet canapés, premium champagne, and unforgettable ambiance. The jewel tones of the eclectic décor, along with real lovebirds fluttering in the rafters, add to the enchanting feel.

$150 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required https://sevn.ly/xV1ZLRrL

From Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s Eve, Hotel Wailea is the ultimate destination for festive gatherings steeped in flavor, elegance and the warmth of aloha. The beauty, serenity and culinary artistry of The Birdcage and The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea await.

Seats for the hotel’s holiday celebrations are highly limited, and reservations fill quickly. Reservations are available online at: www.hotelwailea.com/journal/celebrate-the-holidays-at-hotel-wailea/.