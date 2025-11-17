Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites community to gather for Annual Meeting

The annual meeting will be held on Nov. 21 at the Lahainaluna HS cafeteria. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the community to gather for its Annual Meeting this Friday, Nov.. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria in Lahaina.

This annual gathering is a chance for the community to connect, enjoy a complimentary dinner, and hear updates on LRF’s ongoing efforts to restore and preserve Lahaina. Guests will enjoy a special performance by Papa Hula o Lahainaluna, with dinner catered by Lahaina’s Penne Pasta Café. Everyone is welcome to join.

“Our annual meeting is a meaningful time to come together, share the progress we’ve made, and look toward the future,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “We are truly grateful for the community’s continued support as we work to protect and rebuild Lahaina’s cultural heritage.”

The gathering is free and open to all, with online RSVP encouraged to help with dinner planning.

Free on-site parking is available, and the venue is kūpuna-accessible.

RSVP Preferred: Reserve online at www.lahainarestoration.org

For more information, contact gio@lahainarestoration.org