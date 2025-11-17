Maui nonprofits Kahākūkahi Foundation and Whale Trust among finalists for KaiAloha’s Eco Warrior Grant

The team from KaiAloha Supply Lahaina Cannery Mall got their hands dirty helping restore native gardens with Kahākūkahi Foundation — caring for the ʻāina and supporting the next generation of ocean stewards. (Nalani Wilsey/KaiAloha Supply)

This Thanksgiving season, the retail brand KaiAloha Supply is celebrating the spirit of giving with the launch of their 2025 Eco Warrior Grant — a community initiative dedicated to supporting Hawaiʻi-based nonprofits that uplift local communities, connect people to the ocean and care for the ʻāina.

Team members joined Kahākūkahi Foundation for a day of hands-on learning, working alongside keiki to care for the land and celebrate Hawaii’s natural heritage. (Photo courtesy of Kahākūkahi Foundation)

The grant will award up to $5,000 to one of three local organizations whose work embodies KaiAloha Supply’s mission of ocean love. The recipient will be selected through community voting on Instagram (@kaialohasupply) from Nov. 17 through Nov. 23, with the winner announced on Nov. 24.

“KaiAloha Supply is honored to partner with local environmental nonprofits on Maui and Oʻahu, who we know to be our Eco Warriors,” said Sophia Ramos, KaiAloha Supply Media and Public Relations Manager. “This is our first time launching an Eco Warrior Grant with intentions to spotlight three out of the 27 and counting nonprofits we continue to work with today. We’re excited to see community engagement and hope you choose to take part in something meaningful with us.”

KaiAloha Supply donated 71 rash guards to the teams and volunteers who made this inspiring day possible. (Photo courtesy Saray Sharvit)

2025 Eco Warrior Grant nominees

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahākūkahi Foundation (Maui)

Founded in 2024, Kahākūkahi connects youth and community to the ocean through hands-on education and cultural engagement. Working with more than 15 schools across Maui, Moloka‘i and Hawaiʻi Island, they have reached over 5,600 students through programs such as Jr. Waterman, Marine Science and Music & Mindfulness. Their mission is to nurture the next generation of ocean stewards — grounded in knowledge, culture and aloha.

Marcus from KaiAloha Supply Kihei Kalama Village connects with volunteers during an AccessSurf event at Launiupoko Beach Park, on Saturday, September 13th, 2025. (Photo courtesy Saray Sharvit)

Nalani from KaiAloha Supply Lahaina Cannery Mall joined the AccessSurf crew, helping guide nine adaptive and eleven autistic athletes into the water with compassion and aloha. (Photo courtesy Saray Sharvit)

AccesSurf (Oʻahu)

AccesSurf is dedicated to creating inclusive ocean experiences for people with disabilities. Through adaptive surf programs and beach access days, the organization empowers individuals to connect with the ocean and with each other. Their message is simple yet profound: the ocean is for everyone. By fostering inclusion, confidence and compassion, AccesSurf transforms lives and strengthens the community’s bond with the ocean.

KaiAloha Supply donated 100 shirts and UPF50 rashguards intended for volunteers and researchers who participate in Whale Trust’s events. (Photo courtesy Whale Trust)

Whale Trust (Maui)

Whale Trust advances research, education, and conservation focused on humpback whales and their ocean ecosystem. Based on Maui, the organization’s groundbreaking research and public outreach deepen understanding of marine life while inspiring protection of the ocean. Through community programs, student engagement and scientific discovery, Whale Trust brings people closer to the incredible world beneath the waves.

With support from KaiAloha Supply, Whale Trust continues to bring ocean education to local students — inspiring future marine scientists and whale advocates across Maui. (Photo by Berkowitz courtesy Whale Trust)

KaiAloha Supply gives back in more ways than one

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Eco Warrior Grant builds on KaiAloha Supply’s environmental mission rooted in community, sustainability and love for the ocean.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through its Canvas Bag Program, which launched in August 2022, KaiAloha Supply helps reduce single-use waste while contributing to local environmental nonprofits.

Through the sales of durable, reusable canvas bags, the brand has contributed to initiatives by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, Hui O Ka Wai Ola, Surfrider Maui and Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, helping fund things like beach cleanups, coral reef restoration, turtle rescues, ocean water sampling and reef-friendly landscaping across Maui and neighboring islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We started the Canvas Bag Program as a way to reduce single use plastic bags and to allow our customers a chance to give back to the islands as a part of their shopping experience,” said Kassidy Kievit, KaiAloha Supply senior visual and online communications director. “The Eco Warrior Grant is a natural extension of that — a way for us and our customers to honor the teams and individuals who are actively protecting the Hawaiian Islands and the local community.”

How to participate

Community members can vote for their favorite organization on @kaialohasupply between Nov. 17–23. Participants who follow the page will be entered to win an Ocean Love Package featuring exclusive KaiAloha Supply gear.