MEO names Sharon Shough Employee of the Month

MEO Employee of the Month Sharon Shough (holding certificate) is flanked by nominators (from left) Jan Cerizo and Vanna Durate and Chief Programs Officer Gay Sibonga. (Courtesy: MEO)

Enlace Hispano Program Specialist Sharon Shough, who readily offers her bilingual skills to assist co-workers while employing “creativity, flexibility and resourcefulness” in resolving pressing challenges with clients, was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month.

“The voice she uses to talk to clients and colleagues is respectful and empathetic,” said Jan Cerizo, who nominated Sharon along with Vanna Duarte. Both are Sharon’s co-workers in the Community Services Department that provides rental, utility and employment assistance and supports kūpuna and those recently released from incarceration.

“Sharon is a joy to work with and definitely an asset not just to the Hispanic population she serves but to the Maui community at-large,” Cerizo said.

Duarte added that Shough “goes above and beyond for her clientele, taking on additional tasks or responsibilities that are not part of her usual job descriptions.”

MEO’s Enlace Hispano offers trained and experienced bilingual staff, who provide culturally sensitive integration services, translations, needs assessments, referrals, outreach, cultural community events, civic engagement, substance abuse education and workforce development to the Hispanic community of Maui County.

Sharon joined MEO in January 2024.

For being named Employee of the Month for September, Sharon earned a $150 check and an extra day off. Jan and Vanna split $50 as Sharon’s nominator. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on Oct. 31.