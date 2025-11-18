‘Dive Into Education’ event aims to inspire students pursuing teaching as a career

Dive Into Education. File PC (2023): Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association

More than 200 high school students from a dozen public schools across Hawaiʻi will be gathering for the third annual “Dive Into Education” event to learn more about the teaching profession from Hawai‘i educators.

Students from Maui High School in Kahului, and Konawaena High School in Kealakekua, in Kona and Honoka‘a High and Intermediate School on Hawai‘i Island are scheduled to attend. Students from the following Oʻahu high schools will also be participating in this annual event: Campbell High School, Farrington High School, Kailua High School, Kalani High School, Leilehua High School, Mililani High School, Pearl City High school, and Waipahu High School.

The event, which will include a college and career fair featuring programs for those majoring in education, will be held at Leeward Community College’s Education Building on Friday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Education Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students with scholarships for college and grants for educators for professional development and to obtain state licensure, is the lead sponsor of the event. Other organizations providing in-kind contributions and volunteer support include the Hawai‘i Department of Education, Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education, Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board, Hawai‘i State Teachers Association, and the University of Hawai‘i system.

College and career fair participants include Chaminade University of Honolulu, Executive Office on Early Learning, Hawai‘i Department of Education Office of Talent Management, Kapi‘olani Community College, Leeward Community College, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and University of Hawai‘i West Oʻahu.

HEA President Joan Kamila Lewis will give the opening remarks and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will deliver the keynote address. Each student will have the opportunity to participate in three breakout sessions on topics that students requested.

Breakout session topics will explode the myths of Hawai‘i Department of Education teacher salary and benefits; show how to build strong relationships with students; provide an overview of ethnomathematics, which covers real-world applications of math that are relevant and meaningful; show how to reach students with different learning styles and needs; how to integrate artificial intelligence in education, explore career opportunities within the DOE; and more.

A guided tour of the Leeward Community College Children’s Center that serves children who are three to five years old for those interested in early education will be a part of the event. The students will also have an opportunity to immerse themselves in a high-energy Tech Slam to learn about essential technology integration strategies for effective classroom management, instructional planning, and to optimize efficiency and elevate student engagement.

“It’s exciting to see and feel the enthusiasm and energy of this next generation of teachers,” said Tammy Yoon, a teacher at Pearl City High School for the past 20 years, who advised students who initiated, planned and executed the inaugural “Dive Into Education” event in 2023. “This year’s event will once again be largely shaped by the inquisitive students who wanted to learn more about practical aspects of teaching in the classroom. All of this would not be possible without the support of so many who want Hawai‘i students to succeed in teaching.”

“Our hope is for these sessions to be interactive and practical, helping students walk away with tips, insights, and maybe even a new spark for teaching, while also giving students encouragement and a clearer picture of the teaching profession,” said Daphne Okunaga, an instructional strategist with Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education, who worked with Yoon to plan the event.

“We appreciate the extraordinary efforts of Tammy and Daphne in planning and designing this one-day conference to cultivate the students who will one day be teaching Hawai‘i’s children,” said Joan Kamila Lewis, Hawai‘i Education Association president and an educational resource specialist at Kapolei High School.