Maui Food Bank to hold drive-thru food distributions in Kīhei Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Food Bank has announced it will hold three drive-thru food distributions for residents affected by the recent government shutdown.

The events are open to all individuals and families impacted, including but not limited to members of the US Armed Forces, Coast Guard, TSA, USDA, VA, DOI and other federal agencies, and those impacted by the disruption of SNAP or WIC benefits.

Distributions will take place on Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PFC Anthony T. Kahoohanohano Armory located at 2701 Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants must complete a one-time online enrollment at mauifoodbank.link2feed.com. Once registered, individuals do not need to enroll again and should keep their Client ID number for check-in. Paper check-in will be available for those unable to enroll online.

Organizations planning to pick up food boxes for two or more households are asked to contact Kawehi at the Maui Food Bank in advance to schedule a pickup time at kawehi@mauifoodbank.org or 808-463-2176.

The Maui Food Bank expressed appreciation to volunteers and community partners who have supported the effort through Operation: Kōkua Maui ʻOhana 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Special acknowledgments were also extended to the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard 230th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard 292nd Combat Communications Squadron, the US Space Force 15th Space Surveillance Squadron on Maui, the Hale Koa O Maui Foundation and others assisting at distribution sites.