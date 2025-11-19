Maui Credit Union to host holiday fair showcasing member-owned businesses
Maui County Federal Credit Union will host its second annual Holiday Fair, a festive community event that celebrates small local businesses and spreads holiday cheer across Maui. The fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 224 Kehalani Village Drive in Wailuku.
This year’s event will feature a vibrant lineup of member-owned businesses offering unique, handcrafted, and locally inspired products that are perfect for holiday shopping. Attendees can support small businesses, find one-of-a-kind gifts, and enjoy cookies and cocoa with Santa and friends. Guests will also have the chance to win fun door prizes throughout the day, which were generously donated by participating vendors.
In the spirit of giving, Maui County Federal Credit Union is partnering with the Maui Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, which will go directly toward helping local families during the holiday season.
Participating Vendors Include:
- Aiko Designs
- Auliivai
- Cymz_Sweet_Kre8tionz
- Da Andagi Man Maui
- Gracie’s Goodies
- Kekaimalie Creations
- Maui Island Greetings
- Maui Balsamic Vinegars
- Maui Sugar Mamas
- Mila’s Succulent Garden
- Pochos and Papales
- Linx Hawaii
“We’re thrilled to open our Community Room as a vibrant gathering space for the community and a platform for our member-owned small businesses to shine,” said Michele Kawahara, President/CEO. “Supporting our members is at the heart of what we do, and this event is a meaningful way to connect, celebrate, and give back together.”
For more information, follow Maui County FCU on Instagram and Facebook for updates and giveaways.