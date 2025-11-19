Maui Credit Union to host holiday fair showcasing member-owned businesses

Maui Sugar Mamas. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union will host its second annual Holiday Fair, a festive community event that celebrates small local businesses and spreads holiday cheer across Maui. The fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 224 Kehalani Village Drive in Wailuku.

This year’s event will feature a vibrant lineup of member-owned businesses offering unique, handcrafted, and locally inspired products that are perfect for holiday shopping. Attendees can support small businesses, find one-of-a-kind gifts, and enjoy cookies and cocoa with Santa and friends. Guests will also have the chance to win fun door prizes throughout the day, which were generously donated by participating vendors.

ʻOhana Tanaka. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

In the spirit of giving, Maui County Federal Credit Union is partnering with the Maui Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, which will go directly toward helping local families during the holiday season.

Participating Vendors Include:

Aiko Designs

Auliivai

Cymz_Sweet_Kre8tionz

Da Andagi Man Maui

Gracie’s Goodies

Kekaimalie Creations

Maui Island Greetings

Maui Balsamic Vinegars

Maui Sugar Mamas

Mila’s Succulent Garden

Pochos and Papales

Linx Hawaii

“We’re thrilled to open our Community Room as a vibrant gathering space for the community and a platform for our member-owned small businesses to shine,” said Michele Kawahara, President/CEO. “Supporting our members is at the heart of what we do, and this event is a meaningful way to connect, celebrate, and give back together.”

Megallon girls. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

For more information, follow Maui County FCU on Instagram and Facebook for updates and giveaways.