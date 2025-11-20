Maui Surf Forecast for November 21, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current, medium period northwest swell peaked earlier today and will continue to decline tonight into early Friday. Another moderate, medium period, northwest swell (310-330 degrees) is forecast to arrive Saturday into Sunday, and could once again produce surf at or near advisory levels along north and west facing shores. Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a large, long period, northwest (310-330 degree) swell has the potential bring advisory or even warning level surf along north and west facing shores.
East shore surf will decline Friday into this weekend as trades weaken over and upstream of the islands.
Small surf is expected along south facing shores for the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com