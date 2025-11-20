Thinking about quitting? Take the first step with the Great American Smokeout

Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quit Line

Each year, the third Thursday of November is recognized as the “Great American Smokeout,” a day that encourages those who smoke to commit to healthier, smoke-free lives by quitting for at least 24 hours. This year, Hawai‘i joins the nation in observing the Great American Smokeout today, Thursday, Nov. 20.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health is encouraging island residents to use this date to quit for a day, and offers one-on-one resources to assist residents if needed.

“The tobacco industryʻs targeted and relentless marketing tactics and the addictiveness of nicotine makes quitting hard – so much so that it typically takes many tries to quit,” said Gerrit DeWeese, public health educator from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. “This is why the Great American Smokeout is a great opportunity to take that first step – even if it’s just for 24 hours – to remind yourself and your loved ones that quitting is possible.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Health provides access to confidential, no-cost support offered through the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline and My Life, My Quit so residents of any age who are ready to make the change can have the support they need.

To support those looking to quit smoking and vaping, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health also recently launched a new “End Their Fear” campaign, encouraging people to quit for themselves and their loved ones by highlighting how quitting protects their health and brings peace of mind to those who care about them.

“If you have tried to quit tobacco or vaping on your own before, you know that it is not easy — but it is possible with the right support,” said Valerie Smalley, tobacco treatment specialist from Kapiolani Smoke-Free Families. “Quitting with support greatly increases your chances of staying quit. When you are ready, services like the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline and My Life, My Quit provide support at your own pace, without judgment.”

Health officials say residents can also create their own Great American Smokeout ‘event’ by encouraging friends or coworkers to quit for the day or for good.

“Even small actions such as taking your friend or coworker out for lunch, bringing them a custom quit kit with gum or sending them an encouraging message can make all the difference,” health officials said.

Confidential free resources for individuals, youth

This year, the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline celebrates 20 years providing free, confidential and convenient telephone and online services to help individuals quit tobacco and vaping. For support in quitting, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit http://hawaiiquitline.org.

For Hawai‘i teens that would like to quit smoking or vaping, the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline offers “My Life, My Quit,” a free and confidential program with trained coaches to help youth up to 17 years old quit smoking or vaping. Teens can sign up by visiting www.mylifemyquit.com or with the new My Life, My Quit app. Teens, parents, guardians and health care providers can also visit www.mylifemyquit.com for more information.