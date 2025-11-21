Maui News

14 recruits join the ranks of the Maui Police Department

November 21, 2025, 4:39 PM HST
Back row (l to r): Shiloh Caparida, Liam Chadli, Luke Carvalho, Noah Edlao, Kyle Bush, Dathan Bicoy, and Keolani Zambrano Guadarrama. Front row (l to r): Armhun Alvarez, Mykah Sagun, Tuan Hoang, Noah Kaʻahanui, Jordache Charlemagne Europa, Anthony Oreta, and Dawson Taniguchi.

Fourteen recruits joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as part of the 98th Recruit Class. The class held its graduation ceremony at the Grand Wailea Resort on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

During the ceremony, Recruit Anthony Oreta was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Physical Fitness Award, and the Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics.

Other awards presented were the following:

  • Exemplary Composition Award: Recruit Dathan Bicoy
  • Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award: Recruit Liam Chadli
  • Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Luke Carvalho 
The new officers are Armhun Alvarez, Dathan Bicoy, Kyle Bush, Liam Chadli, Shiloh Caparida, Luke Carvalho, Noah Edlao, Jordache Charlemagne Europa, Tuan Hoang, Noah Kaʻahanui, Anthony Oreta, Mykah Sagun, Dawson Taniguchi, and Keolani Zambrano Guadarrama.

The newly graduated officers will undergo a minimum of four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.

Comments

