Aloha Kia Maui to distribute Thanksgiving meals to veterans and military families Nov. 25

Photo Credit: Aloha Kia

Aloha Kia dealerships and local veterans’ groups are hosting ‘drive-thru’ events this month to distribute free Thanksgiving meals to veterans and military families. On Maui, the distribution will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Aloha Kia Maui in Kahului.

Each vehicle will receive a tote bag with Thanksgiving sides — cranberry sauce, a box of stuffing, mashed potatoes, cornbread mix, canned corn and green beans and Jell-O — along with a $50 gift card to purchase a turkey.

Veterans and active-duty military are encouraged to contact their local Aloha Kia dealership for details on how to pre-register for these events. Meals are first-come, first-served and will be available while supplies last. Military ID, VA Medical Card or Veterans Identification Card will be required to receive a meal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The statewide meal distribution is part of Ken Garff Automotive Group’s “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” program, an employee-run effort that supports community service projects in the areas where the company operates.

“’Drive Out Hunger’ is our way of giving back to those who have given so much,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO, Ken Garff Automotive Group. “We’re proud to expand this event across all nine states where we do business, allowing us to connect with even more veterans and their families. By providing Thanksgiving meals, we hope to express our gratitude and help make the holiday season a little brighter for those who have served.”

Maui Distribution Event

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Time: 3–5 p.m.

Location: Aloha Kia Maui, 89 E. Wākea Ave., Kahului

Activity: Drive-through style meal distribution by Aloha Kia Maui employees

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional distribution events will happen on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, and in Kona and Hilo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit kengarff.com.