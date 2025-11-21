Makawao man reported missing after failing to report to work

George Wlodyga, 77, of Makawao. PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of George Wlodyga, 77, of Makawao.

Wlodyga was reported missing by a concerned coworker on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, after he failed to report to work for two days. Wlodyga was last seen sleeping within his residence by an acquaintance around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful as his cell phone is turned off. Wlodyga is known to operate a gray-colored GMC pickup truck bearing a Hawaiʻi license plate, LHK 802.

Wlodyga is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wlodyga is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 25-033907.