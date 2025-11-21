Maui Rotary clubs rally community to help Maui Food Bank provide 5,400 holiday meals

Rotary clubs gather donations during a recent food drive for the Maui Food Bank at Safeway stores on Maui. PC: courtesy

In a show of community support, six Rotary Clubs across Maui helped Maui Food Bank collect enough donations to provide 5,443 meals during this year’s Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 15. Volunteers were stationed at every Safeway location on the island from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., encouraging shoppers to give what they could during a season of rising need.

The Rotary Clubs of Maui have been long-time partners with the Maui Food Bank and are delighted to help address food insecurity on our island,” said Al Weiland, assistant governor, Rotary Coastal Clubs of Maui. “Our commitment is to make our island a better place for all through community service work like this Food Drive.”

This year’s drive comes as Maui continues to experience elevated food insecurity following the wildfires, economic strain, and the recent federal shutdown. Demand for food assistance has climbed steadily, and the Food Bank has increased purchasing by more than 60% to keep pace.

“Rotary’s leadership couldn’t have come at a more critical time,” said Maui Food Bank CEO Lisa Paulson. “More families are turning to us for help, and the Rotary Clubs of Maui stepped up with compassion, energy, and incredible heart. Their service ensured thousands of holiday meals will reach local families who need support right now.”

The Maui Food Bank extended special thanks to the six participating clubs whose volunteers helped greet shoppers, collect donations, and raise awareness about rising hunger needs:

Rotary Club of Kahului

Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui

Rotary Club of Wailuku

Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea and Kīhei-Wailea Satellite

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Rotary’s island-wide mobilization reflects a growing community effort to ease the burden on families heading into the holidays. For more information or to support Maui families this holiday season, visit www.mauifoodbank.org.