Santa Claus is coming to The Shops at Wailea

Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea

Santa Claus will arrive at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Nov. 28, kicking off a full day of holiday festivities including a parade, a Polynesian performance, family activities and free photos with Santa. The day concludes with a Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Holiday Concert featuring Kalani Pe‘a.

Led by Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawai‘i, Santa will travel from Kalama Park to The Shops. Families are invited to line the route and welcome his arrival.

Santa Arrival and Holiday Celebration Schedule

Santa Parade | 9–10 a.m. Santa departs Kalama Park at 9 a.m., traveling with a convoy of classic cars and motorcycles before arriving at The Shops at 10 a.m.

Holiday Polynesian Show | 10:30–11:30 a.m. Celebrate the spirit of aloha with a festive Polynesian performance at the Lower Level Performance Area, featuring traditional music and dance with a holiday twist.

Free Photos with Santa | noon-2 p.m. Guests can meet Santa and capture holiday memories between Mahina and TravisMathew on the Lower Level. Donations of canned goods to the Maui Food Bank are encouraged, supporting families in need this season. Complimentary Peppermint Macadamia Nut Cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company will be offered, courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

Full Santa Photo Schedule Friday, Nov. 28, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 4-7 p.m.

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Holiday Concert | 5:30–7 p.m. The evening concludes with live music under the stars as four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Kalani Pe‘a graces the stage during the center’s signature concert series.



To continue the celebration during the weekend, The Springmans – a family music act from Vancouver, Canada – will host a special holiday show on Saturday, Nov. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m.

More information about Santa’s Arrival and other holiday events at The Shops is available at theshopsatwailea.com.