Maui News

State Legislature awards $50M to nonprofits through Act 310 grant program

November 22, 2025, 7:00 AM HST
Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Thursday announced funding decisions for the Act 310, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2025 Nonprofit Grants Program, awarding $50 million to support nonprofits impacted by recent federal funding delays and reductions. Act 310 appropriates funds to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Office of Community Services (OCS) to distribute grants for fiscal year 2025–2026.

From Oct. 13 – 24, 2025, the program received 213 applications from nonprofits statewide in areas such as healthcare, human services, education, homelessness and food security. The Evaluation Committee established under Act 310 (SB 933) reviewed all submissions and announced Thursday that 95 organizations have been awarded funding.

“The Legislature has made significant investments in food security, healthcare and community services, areas hit hardest by federal funding reductions,” said Rep. Daniel Holt, member of the Act 310 Evaluation Committee. “These essential programs directly impact the quality of life for our residents, deserve continued support and reflect the State’s commitment to protecting Hawai‘i’s families.”

Aloha United Way has partnered with OCS to provide administrative support throughout the grant process. A total of $49.5 million will go directly to nonprofits, with $500,000 allocated to Aloha United Way for program administration.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the Evaluation and Selection Committee for their diligence in reviewing the applicants and identifying the awardees,” said Michelle Bartell, president & CEO, Aloha United Way. “Aloha United Way looks forward to working with the Office of Community Services to deploy the Act 310 funds quickly and efficiently so that vital community services may continue.”

According to the Act 310 Evaluation Committee, the next step in the process is for OCS to issue award letters to selected applicants. Once received, each organization must begin completing the required steps outlined by OCS. For more information, visit https://www.auw.org/Act-310/.

OrganizationTotalMOF
808Rising$200,000A
AccesSurf$250,000A
Adult Friends for Youth$400,000A
Aha Pūnana Leo$750,000A
AlohaCare$1,000,000A
Alu Like$186,000A
Arc of Maui County$500,000A
Big Island Substance Abuse Council$500,000A
Bobby Benson Center$195,000A
Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi$400,000A
Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island$2,000,000A
Bridge House, Inc.$150,000A
Castle Medical Center$500,000A
Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi$300,000A
Ceeds of Peace$75,000A
Child & Family Service$1,000,000A
Community Clinic of Maui, Inc.$750,000A
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement$400,000A
Domestic Violence Action Center$400,000A
Elepaio Social Services$1,000,000A
Family Hui Hawaiʻi$200,000A
Family Promise of Hawaiʻi$459,000A
Feed Hawaiʻi$227,000A
Feeding Hawaiʻi Together$500,000A
Five Mountains Hawaiʻi$560,250A
Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oʻahu$15,000A
Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi$1,000,000A
Hale Mahaolu$300,000A
Hāna Health$1,025,000A
Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council$86,000A
Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network$100,000A
Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center$225,000A
Hawaiʻi Family Law Clinic$140,000A
Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Inc.$5,500,000A
Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance$1,000,000A
Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center$90,000A
Hawaiʻi Island HIV/AIDS Foundation$180,000A
Hawaiʻi Island United Way$80,000A
Hawaiʻi Literacy, Inc.$350,000A
Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels$450,000A
Hawaiʻi Public Radio$500,000A
Hawaiʻi Youth Services Network$600,000A
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies$600,000A
HI Good Samaritan Foundation$300,000A
Hilo United Methodist Church$8,000A
Honolulu Community Action Program$350,000A
Honolulu Theatre for Youth$300,000A
Imua Family Services$500,000A
INPEACE$500,000A
Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity$844,500A
Kauaʻi Food Bank$95,000A
Kekahu Foundation$83,000A
Kōkua Kalihi Valley$1,250,000A
Koʻolauloa Health Center$500,000A
Kuakini Medical Center$1,250,000A
Kualoa-Heʻeia Ecumenical Youth Project$250,000A
Kulanīākea$449,600A
Kupu$1,500,000A
Lānaʻi Community Health Center$730,000A
Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi$300,000A
Living Pono Project$250,000A
Lokahi Treatment Centers$50,000A
Mālama Kauaʻi$100,000A
Mālama Pono Health Services$200,000A
Maui Economic Opportunity$500,000A
Maui Family Support Services$800,000A
Maui Food Bank$895,000A
Maui Hub$45,000A
Maui United Way$100,000A
Molokaʻi ʻOhana Health Care$188,000A
My Brother’s Keeper$250,000A
North Kohala Community Resource Center$32,500A
North Shore EVP$127,000A
ʻŌlelo Community Media$500,000A
Pacific Gateway$250,000A
Palehua Conservation Initiative$76,000A
Partners in Development Foundation$750,000A
SHAC Foundation$300,000A
Sounding Joy Music Therapy$145,000A
Spill the Tea Café$500,000A
Susannah Wesley Community Center$250,000A
Teach for America$34,000A
The Food Basket$1,500,000A
The Legal Clinic$100,000A
Upcountry Strong$50,000A
Wahiawā Center for Community Health$1,250,000A
Waiʻanae District Comprehensive Health & Hospital$1,250,000A
Waikīkī Community Center$150,000A
Waimānalo Health Center$1,000,000A
Weed & Seed Hawaiʻi$100,000A
West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center$1,400,000A
West Hawaiʻi Region Hospital Foundation$469,300A
YMCA of Honolulu$450,700A
YWCA Oʻahu$584,150A
YWCA Kauaʻi$500,000A
TOTAL AWARDED: $49,500,000

