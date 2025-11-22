State Legislature awards $50M to nonprofits through Act 310 grant program

Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Thursday announced funding decisions for the Act 310, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2025 Nonprofit Grants Program, awarding $50 million to support nonprofits impacted by recent federal funding delays and reductions. Act 310 appropriates funds to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Office of Community Services (OCS) to distribute grants for fiscal year 2025–2026.

From Oct. 13 – 24, 2025, the program received 213 applications from nonprofits statewide in areas such as healthcare, human services, education, homelessness and food security. The Evaluation Committee established under Act 310 (SB 933) reviewed all submissions and announced Thursday that 95 organizations have been awarded funding.

“The Legislature has made significant investments in food security, healthcare and community services, areas hit hardest by federal funding reductions,” said Rep. Daniel Holt, member of the Act 310 Evaluation Committee. “These essential programs directly impact the quality of life for our residents, deserve continued support and reflect the State’s commitment to protecting Hawai‘i’s families.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Aloha United Way has partnered with OCS to provide administrative support throughout the grant process. A total of $49.5 million will go directly to nonprofits, with $500,000 allocated to Aloha United Way for program administration.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the Evaluation and Selection Committee for their diligence in reviewing the applicants and identifying the awardees,” said Michelle Bartell, president & CEO, Aloha United Way. “Aloha United Way looks forward to working with the Office of Community Services to deploy the Act 310 funds quickly and efficiently so that vital community services may continue.”

According to the Act 310 Evaluation Committee, the next step in the process is for OCS to issue award letters to selected applicants. Once received, each organization must begin completing the required steps outlined by OCS. For more information, visit https://www.auw.org/Act-310/.

Organization Total MOF 808Rising $200,000 A AccesSurf $250,000 A Adult Friends for Youth $400,000 A Aha Pūnana Leo $750,000 A AlohaCare $1,000,000 A Alu Like $186,000 A Arc of Maui County $500,000 A Big Island Substance Abuse Council $500,000 A Bobby Benson Center $195,000 A Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi $400,000 A Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island $2,000,000 A Bridge House, Inc. $150,000 A Castle Medical Center $500,000 A Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi $300,000 A Ceeds of Peace $75,000 A Child & Family Service $1,000,000 A Community Clinic of Maui, Inc. $750,000 A Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement $400,000 A Domestic Violence Action Center $400,000 A Elepaio Social Services $1,000,000 A Family Hui Hawaiʻi $200,000 A Family Promise of Hawaiʻi $459,000 A Feed Hawaiʻi $227,000 A Feeding Hawaiʻi Together $500,000 A Five Mountains Hawaiʻi $560,250 A Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oʻahu $15,000 A Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi $1,000,000 A Hale Mahaolu $300,000 A Hāna Health $1,025,000 A Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council $86,000 A Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network $100,000 A Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center $225,000 A Hawaiʻi Family Law Clinic $140,000 A Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Inc. $5,500,000 A Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance $1,000,000 A Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center $90,000 A Hawaiʻi Island HIV/AIDS Foundation $180,000 A Hawaiʻi Island United Way $80,000 A Hawaiʻi Literacy, Inc. $350,000 A Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels $450,000 A Hawaiʻi Public Radio $500,000 A Hawaiʻi Youth Services Network $600,000 A Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies $600,000 A HI Good Samaritan Foundation $300,000 A Hilo United Methodist Church $8,000 A Honolulu Community Action Program $350,000 A Honolulu Theatre for Youth $300,000 A Imua Family Services $500,000 A INPEACE $500,000 A Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity $844,500 A Kauaʻi Food Bank $95,000 A Kekahu Foundation $83,000 A Kōkua Kalihi Valley $1,250,000 A Koʻolauloa Health Center $500,000 A Kuakini Medical Center $1,250,000 A Kualoa-Heʻeia Ecumenical Youth Project $250,000 A Kulanīākea $449,600 A Kupu $1,500,000 A Lānaʻi Community Health Center $730,000 A Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi $300,000 A Living Pono Project $250,000 A Lokahi Treatment Centers $50,000 A Mālama Kauaʻi $100,000 A Mālama Pono Health Services $200,000 A Maui Economic Opportunity $500,000 A Maui Family Support Services $800,000 A Maui Food Bank $895,000 A Maui Hub $45,000 A Maui United Way $100,000 A Molokaʻi ʻOhana Health Care $188,000 A My Brother’s Keeper $250,000 A North Kohala Community Resource Center $32,500 A North Shore EVP $127,000 A ʻŌlelo Community Media $500,000 A Pacific Gateway $250,000 A Palehua Conservation Initiative $76,000 A Partners in Development Foundation $750,000 A SHAC Foundation $300,000 A Sounding Joy Music Therapy $145,000 A Spill the Tea Café $500,000 A Susannah Wesley Community Center $250,000 A Teach for America $34,000 A The Food Basket $1,500,000 A The Legal Clinic $100,000 A Upcountry Strong $50,000 A Wahiawā Center for Community Health $1,250,000 A Waiʻanae District Comprehensive Health & Hospital $1,250,000 A Waikīkī Community Center $150,000 A Waimānalo Health Center $1,000,000 A Weed & Seed Hawaiʻi $100,000 A West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center $1,400,000 A West Hawaiʻi Region Hospital Foundation $469,300 A YMCA of Honolulu $450,700 A YWCA Oʻahu $584,150 A YWCA Kauaʻi $500,000 A

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

TOTAL AWARDED: $49,500,000