Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2025

November 23, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:17 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:23 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 




Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate, long period, northwest swell (320 degrees) continues to subside this afternoon, with the Waimea Bay buoy currently around 6 ft at 13 seconds. This swell will continue to decline through tonight so the High Surf Advisory (HSA) along north and exposed west facing shores from Kauai to Maui has been cancelled. North shore surf will be well below seasonal average on Monday and Tuesday. A potentially larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday and peak into Thursday. If current guidance holds a HSA will be needed during this time, with warning level surf possible. This swell will decline Friday and Saturday, though there are high odds for a larger west-northwest swell later this weekend. 


As trade winds weaken over the next couple of days, surf along east facing shores will decline and will be well below seasonal average through much the week. South shore surf will be tiny through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments