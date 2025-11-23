Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:17 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:23 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, long period, northwest swell (320 degrees) continues to subside this afternoon, with the Waimea Bay buoy currently around 6 ft at 13 seconds. This swell will continue to decline through tonight so the High Surf Advisory (HSA) along north and exposed west facing shores from Kauai to Maui has been cancelled. North shore surf will be well below seasonal average on Monday and Tuesday. A potentially larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday and peak into Thursday. If current guidance holds a HSA will be needed during this time, with warning level surf possible. This swell will decline Friday and Saturday, though there are high odds for a larger west-northwest swell later this weekend.

As trade winds weaken over the next couple of days, surf along east facing shores will decline and will be well below seasonal average through much the week. South shore surf will be tiny through the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.