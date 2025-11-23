Royal Lahaina announces holiday dining, activities and entertainment

Listen to this Article 3 minutes

Credit: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows has released its schedule of holiday activities, dining events and seasonal offerings through the end of the year.

Lahaina Noon Restaurant & Bar

Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: 4-8:30 p.m. Starting at $65 for adults, $35 for kids 5-12 years old. 4 and under are free with each paying adult. Reservations available; walk-ins are welcome.

Christmas Day Buffet: 5-8:30 p.m. Starting at $75 for adults, $37 for kids 5-12 years old. 4 and under are free with each paying adult. Reservations available; walk-ins are welcome. Guests will receive housemade banana bread on Christmas morning.

New Year’s Eve Buffet 5pm-8:30 p.m. Starting at $75 for adults, $37 for kids 5-12 years old. 4 and under are free with each paying adult. Reservations available; walk-ins are welcome.

New Year’s Day: Ultimate Build Your Own Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar 8 a.m.-noon, Happy Hour 2-4:30 p.m. Starting at $16+ ea. 21+ only



Two seasonal cocktails will also be available at Lahaina Noon Bar:

Maui Cocoquito $17 (think Holiday Pina Colada)

Santa’s Sun Burn $17 (Vodka, Ginger, Tropical Juices)

Credit: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Family Activities & Lobby Events

Holiday cookie decorating: Mondays, 2–4 p.m.

Mondays, 2–4 p.m. Hot cider (November) / hot cocoa bar (December): Thursdays, 4–6 p.m.

Thursdays, 4–6 p.m. Craft classes:

Shell jewelry (Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m.)

Lauhala bracelet weaving (Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m.)

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the resort for photos on Dec. 23 from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Credit: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Retail & Café Offerings

The Royal Scoop: Seasonal Coffee Syrups (Gingerbread, Peppermint, Toasted Marshmallow and Pumpkin Spice) & Ice Cream and an assortment of house-made baked goods and 16 flavors of Hawaiʻi’s iconic Lappert’s Ice Cream.

Seasonal Coffee Syrups (Gingerbread, Peppermint, Toasted Marshmallow and Pumpkin Spice) & Ice Cream and an assortment of house-made baked goods and 16 flavors of Hawaiʻi’s iconic Lappert’s Ice Cream. The Royal Trading Co X Mana Up Market: Last minute gifting by local Maui artisans and Royal Lahaina Resort collector ornaments and keepsakes

Credit: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Live Music at The Branches

The Branches will host nightly live music featuring local and visiting performers.

Special Guest John Cruz is scheduled to perform Friday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

The Branches venue. PC: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

The Spa at Royal Lahaina

The Spa at Royal Lahaina is offering limited-time treatments through Dec. 31, including:

Holiday Spice Foot Soak : 30 min $90 cloves, orange peel, cinnamon and star anise, mineral sea salt soak

: 30 min $90 cloves, orange peel, cinnamon and star anise, mineral sea salt soak Peppermint Pamper: Peppermint essential oils with massage

Peppermint essential oils with massage Hot Toddy for the Body | 90 min $359

Begins with an exfoliating Dry Brushing followed by the spa’s Signature Massage with hot stones, aromatherapy and scrumptious Ola Hawaiian Pineapple Spice Sugar Scrub for the feet. Wrap it up with a delicious Hot Toddy Coconut Body Butter Wrap. Dry Brush is a gift for the guest.

| 90 min $359 Begins with an exfoliating Dry Brushing followed by the spa’s Signature Massage with hot stones, aromatherapy and scrumptious Ola Hawaiian Pineapple Spice Sugar Scrub for the feet. Wrap it up with a delicious Hot Toddy Coconut Body Butter Wrap. Dry Brush is a gift for the guest. MistleTOE Foot Soak| 45 min $125

Breathe deeply and restore with Eucalyptus Apothecary, a revitalizing foot soak designed to rejuvenate tired muscles and awaken the senses. Formulated with Australian eucalyptus, tea tree, wintergreen and peppermint essential oils, this magnesium-rich soak penetrates deeply to relieve tension, support circulation and leave the feet in a state of calm. Includes Ola Hawaiian Body Butter foot and lower leg massage.

The Spa at Royal Lahaina. (Courtesy: Aloha Estate Photography via Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows)

Myths of Maui Lūʻau

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 (Thanksgiving Day): Kalua Turkey Buffet

General Admission $185, and VIP $235

Additional resort packages and seasonal travel offers are available at royallahaina.com/offers/