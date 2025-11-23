‘The Reluctant Elf’ returns to ProArts Dec. 5-14
ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei will open its holiday production of “The Reluctant Elf” on Dec. 5, with performances running select days through Dec. 14 at its theater in Azeka Plaza.
The 50-minute holiday musical production is co-written by Ally Shore and Katy Vincent, directed by Kiegan Otterson and choreographed by Randi Lonzaga. The creative team includes stage manager Lesley Milner, costumer Annika Otterson, sound engineer EJ Messersmith, sound designer Angel Juarez, lighting designer Jake Carter and head elf decorator Amanda Michelle, with special thanks to Andrea Finkelstein.
Cast
- Kailea Wittmer as Bonnie
- Elisha Cullins as Our buddy Steve
- Shea Derrick as Mrs. Claus
- Bailey Miller as Josie
- John Galvan as Delorus Krumpus
- Lily Werner as Stan
- Layla Hieda as Jo
- Isadora Drew as Miss Ingrid
- Sage Schobel as Skittles/Elf Trio
- Elijah Goldberg as Rudolph
- Marcus Kamalei Hedge as Bernard
- Brigid Marrison as Elfie
- Riley Franco as Elfina
- Kristen Otterson as Grandma Wanda
- Charles Cook as Santa
- Carols led by Louise Lambert
- Keiki Carolers: Leo Fabiani and Annika Mattfeld
Performances take place at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd. A sensory-friendly performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets and showtimes are available at proartsmaui.org or by calling 808-463-6550.