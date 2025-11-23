‘The Reluctant Elf’ returns to ProArts Dec. 5-14

Pictured: Lily Werner and Elisha Cullin. (Photo Credit: Michael Enovijas of Maui Photographer LLC)

ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei will open its holiday production of “The Reluctant Elf” on Dec. 5, with performances running select days through Dec. 14 at its theater in Azeka Plaza.

The 50-minute holiday musical production is co-written by Ally Shore and Katy Vincent, directed by Kiegan Otterson and choreographed by Randi Lonzaga. The creative team includes stage manager Lesley Milner, costumer Annika Otterson, sound engineer EJ Messersmith, sound designer Angel Juarez, lighting designer Jake Carter and head elf decorator Amanda Michelle, with special thanks to Andrea Finkelstein.

Shea Derrick performs as Mrs. Claus in ProArts production of “The Reluctant Elf.” (Photo Credit: Michael Enovijas of Maui Photographer LLC)

Cast

Kailea Wittmer as Bonnie

Elisha Cullins as Our buddy Steve

Shea Derrick as Mrs. Claus

Bailey Miller as Josie

John Galvan as Delorus Krumpus

Lily Werner as Stan

Layla Hieda as Jo

Isadora Drew as Miss Ingrid

Sage Schobel as Skittles/Elf Trio

Elijah Goldberg as Rudolph

Marcus Kamalei Hedge as Bernard

Brigid Marrison as Elfie

Riley Franco as Elfina

Kristen Otterson as Grandma Wanda

Charles Cook as Santa

Carols led by Louise Lambert

Keiki Carolers: Leo Fabiani and Annika Mattfeld

Performances take place at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd. A sensory-friendly performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets and showtimes are available at proartsmaui.org or by calling 808-463-6550.