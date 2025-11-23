Maui Arts & Entertainment

‘The Reluctant Elf’ returns to ProArts Dec. 5-14

November 23, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pictured: Lily Werner and Elisha Cullin. (Photo Credit: Michael Enovijas of Maui Photographer LLC)

ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei will open its holiday production of “The Reluctant Elf” on Dec. 5, with performances running select days through Dec. 14 at its theater in Azeka Plaza.

The 50-minute holiday musical production is co-written by Ally Shore and Katy Vincent, directed by Kiegan Otterson and choreographed by Randi Lonzaga. The creative team includes stage manager Lesley Milner, costumer Annika Otterson, sound engineer EJ Messersmith, sound designer Angel Juarez, lighting designer Jake Carter and head elf decorator Amanda Michelle, with special thanks to Andrea Finkelstein.

Shea Derrick performs as Mrs. Claus in ProArts production of “The Reluctant Elf.” (Photo Credit: Michael Enovijas of Maui Photographer LLC)

Cast

  • Kailea Wittmer as Bonnie
  • Elisha Cullins as Our buddy Steve
  • Shea Derrick as Mrs. Claus
  • Bailey Miller as Josie
  • John Galvan as Delorus Krumpus
  • Lily Werner as Stan
  • Layla Hieda as Jo
  • Isadora Drew as Miss Ingrid
  • Sage Schobel as Skittles/Elf Trio
  • Elijah Goldberg as Rudolph
  • Marcus Kamalei Hedge as Bernard
  • Brigid Marrison as Elfie
  • Riley Franco as Elfina
  • Kristen Otterson as Grandma Wanda
  • Charles Cook as Santa
  • Carols led by Louise Lambert
  • Keiki Carolers: Leo Fabiani and Annika Mattfeld

Performances take place at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd. A sensory-friendly performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets and showtimes are available at proartsmaui.org or by calling 808-463-6550.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments