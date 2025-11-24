Goold and McGill capture big wins HTA Sunset Pro in powerful North Shore surf

Kiara Goold approached pumping Sunset without fear and showed she’s way ahead of her years. Photo taken at HTA Sunset Pro on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: WSL / Heff)

Kiara Goold and Finn McGill claimed wins Saturday in pumping 8- to 12-foot surf at the HTA Sunset Pro, a men’s and women’s World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 2,000-level event featuring many of Hawaiʻi and Tahiti Nui’s top rising talents.

The event at Sunset Point on Oʻahu’s North Shore saw Goold earn her maiden QS win alongside McGill securing his second-career QS victory — and his first on home turf.

Tahitian teenage phenom Goold claims maiden QS victory

At just 15, Goold (PYF) now joins an elite group of Sunset champions, including former Championship Tour Rookie of the Year Gabriela Bryan (HAW), reigning QS regional winner Eweleiula Wong (HAW) and standout Nora Liotta (HAW).

Tahitian teenage phenom Kiara Goold blistered through the HTA Sunset Pro straight to the top of the podium, winning all of her heats. (Photo Credit: WSL / Heff)

The Tahitian’s rise already included a 2024 Sunset Pro Finals appearance, a wildcard to the 2025 Challenger Series. After Saturday’s win, she now sits at No. 3 in the rankings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s really amazing. I wouldn’t expect to get high scores here. I got the 8.67 and I’m just really happy,” Goold said. “This event means a lot to me and my family, and I’m so happy to win for the first time ever. I’m super excited for the next events because there are going to CT girls in the next one so I’m really excited.”

In the women’s Final, Goold faced heavy hitters Moana Jones Wong (HAW), Aelan Vaast (PYF) and Malia Lima (HAW). She set the tone early with a dominant 8.67 — a clean outside turn into a deep Sunset barrel — before following with a 7.67 to amass the event’s top heat total of 16.34.

Jones Wong answered with an excellent 8.10 on her backhand but could not match Goold’s pace and needed an 8.18 in the dying minutes. With the win sealed, Goold now sets her sights on the next event at Haleʻiwa.

Goold and McGill emerged victorious over heavily stacked fields Saturday. (Photo Credit: WSL/ Heff)

North Shore’s McGill breaks runner-up streak for home victory

For McGill, the victory marks a long-awaited breakthrough at Sunset after multiple second-place finishes in past QS events. The 25-year-old’s precision and powerful forehand surfing earned him a near-perfect 9.00 en route to his win.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s so special,” McGill said. “I’ve gotten second, I think, six times in this QS and the old QS 3,000 to Jack Robinson and Barron Mamiya in the past. So, it was amazing to finally break that curse.”

The men’s Final featured a stacked field: CT star Barron Mamiya (HAW), multi-time QS victor Josh Moniz (HAW), McGill and rising talent Kingston Panebianco (HAW).

McGill surfing at the HTA Sunset Pro on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: WSL / Heff)

The lead changed hands multiple times, but McGill’s clutch surfing in the final minutes — needing a mid-range score — secured a 14.07 heat total and the win. With the result, he climbs to No. 1 in the regional rankings heading into Haleʻiwa.

The North Shore surfer said Sunset is one of his favorite waves to surf. “I love this wave, and I think I’m the only one who actually likes to surf this wave (…) I grew up next to Pancho Sullivan, and he’d take me out here as a kid, so this place has my heart more than any other.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cemented QS standouts Moana Jones Wong and Josh Moniz earn runner-up finishes

Moana Jones Wong (HAW) leaves the arena of Sunset Point retaining her No. 1 rank among the region’s best. Jones Wong’s run to the Final included a massive Semifinal victory, posting an impressive 7.17 to earn the heat win before falling just short of a maiden WSL win at Sunset Beach. Now, the North Shore’s own prepares for another one of its tests at Haleʻiwa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A multi- QS event victor, Joshua Moniz (HAW), nearly earned a third North Shore victory and finishes with another Finals appearance. Moniz, a victor at Pipeline and defending HTA HIC Haleʻiwa Pro QS 2,000 victor, surged through Finals Day with a Round of 32 victory before earning advancing positions in both his Quarterfinal and Semifinal showdowns. The perennial QS standout, Moniz, now sets his eyes back on Haleʻiwa with more success in mind as the new regional No. 5.

After multiple runner-ups and a Pro Junior victory at Sunset, McGill broke the barrier of winning a QS in home waters. (Photo Credit: WSL / Heff)

Next up: HTA HIC Haleʻiwa Pro

The Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series contingent joins the region’s best longboarders for the upcoming HTA HIC Haleʻiwa Pro, a QS 2,000 and LQS 1,000-level event, beginning Saturday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 6. This marks the opening event for the longboard contenders toward 2026 WSL Longboard Tour qualification. All-important points are on the line for the men and women QS as Challenger Series qualification spots are up for grabs, and only two events are left to stake their claim. Plus, a world-class field is in attendance, including CT mainstays, longboard icons and the region’s premier contenders.

For more information, visit www.WorldSurfLeague.com.