Penny Koval promoted to VP at Maui Health, continues to oversee Kula and Lāna‘i hospitals

Headshot: Penny Koval, MSN RN, NHA, vice president, assistant CEO and Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) administrator at Maui Health. (Courtesy: Maui Health)

Maui Health has announced the promotion of Penny Koval, MSN RN, NHA, to vice president, assistant CEO and Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) administrator. In her new role, she will take on a broader role in systemwide planning and strategic initiatives while continuing to oversee Maui Health’s rural hospitals in Kula and on Lānaʻi as hospital administrator.

Koval has spent the past year as administrator for Maui Health’s critical access hospitals — Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital — leading quality of care, staff and community engagement and patient/resident experience at both hospitals. She has also contributed to Maui Health’s capital planning efforts and initiatives to expand access for rural communities.

“Penny has become an essential leader within our organization,” said Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton. “Her hands-on, relationship-driven approach has built stronger teams and healthier work environments. She cares deeply for this community, and her insight has been invaluable as we plan for the future of our health system. This promotion reflects the scope of leadership she provides as administrator of our two rural hospitals, while also elevating her involvement in system-level strategy.”

In her new role, while continuing to lead operations at Kula Hospital and Lāna‘i Community Hospital, she will work more closely with Maui Health’s board and executive leaders on strategic priorities across the entire health system. This includes planning for future services, supporting major capital and infrastructure projects and helping align operations across all of Maui Health’s hospitals and clinics.

“Being strongly rooted in and raising my children here in this community has truly shaped who I am, and it gives me a tremendous sense of responsibility for the health and future of Maui,” Koval said. “I am grateful for this recognition and remain committed to strengthening our hospitals, supporting our staff and working closely with our executive team to ensure Maui Health continues to provide safe, high-quality care for every patient, resident and family we serve.”

Koval is an alumna of the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Nursing Program. She has over 14 years of experience in health care.

She began her career as a bedside nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center and later gained critical care experience in California, including at UCLA West Valley Medical Center, before returning to Maui Health as an Emergency Department nurse. She has since held roles in Quality, Education, Nursing Management and as assistant administrator for Maui Health’s critical access hospitals.