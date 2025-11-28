Daily campus tours continue as Maui Job Corps encourages local families to apply

File (2022): Maui Job Corps Center. PC: courtesy Maui Job Corps

Maui Job Corps says it is making steady progress toward its goal of admitting 100 new students by Christmas, following three weeks of consistent demand for campus tours.

The center is encouraging eligible youth ages 16–24 to take advantage of remaining openings that offer free, nationally recognized career training and high school diploma pathways.

“Momentum is growing,” said Dan O’Neill, admissions counselor. “The volume of requests has kept us hosting daily tours, and many parents and youth tell us they didn’t realize how much opportunity Job Corps provides. One grandmother told me ‘This opportunity for … to attend Job Corps is an answer to prayer for this grandmother. Mahalo.’”

Graphic Courtesy: Maui Job Corps Center

College-like campus experience

According to O’Neill, some families are struck by the campus setting and the supportive, college-like atmosphere.

“People don’t expect a setting that looks and feels like a college,” O’Neill said. “Students have evenings and weekends free, instructors are measured on student success and the training is hands-on and realistic—designed to transition students into real jobs.”

Visitors also met current students advancing to San Francisco for advanced culinary training, UH Maui College and local trade apprenticeships, some of whom earned their Penn Foster high school diploma through Job Corps.

Free training in high-demand fields

As a federally funded program, Maui Job Corps offers residential or commuter career training at no cost to participants or their families. Training pathways include:

Business and office administration

Hospitality (culinary arts and hotel operations)

Construction

Access to over 100 skilled trades and careers on O‘ahu and national campuses

Maui Job Corps has existed since 1989, serving youth from Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i and Hawai‘i Island, providing a structured, supportive environment for young adults seeking stability and opportunity.

Expanded support for families

To make enrollment more accessible, the program has increased support services, including:

Mobile or remote application assistance for families unable to travel to campus

Expedited enrollment pathway for survivors of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires—including those now living on the Big Island

Part-time employment connections with local employers seeking to hire students while they train

Child-care resource support for young parents pursuing their diploma or training

Referral campaign underway

Referrals are accepted on a rolling basis. Maui Job Corps encourages community members to refer eligible youth who may benefit from training, structure and a path toward long-term employment.

Who can refer:

Parents, guardians, teachers, school counselors, youth service providers, nonprofits, churches, community members.

How to Refer

Visit www.mauijobcorps.gov or contact the admissions team directly:

Email: oneill.daniel@mauijobcorps.org

Phone: 808-579-6506 or 808-683-2332