Tokuda backs bill requiring 24-hour notice of alleged abuse in military child care programs

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: courtesy file photo

US Reps. Jill Tokuda (D-HI-02), Blake Moore (R-UT-01), and Don Bacon (R-NE-02) introduced legislation on Tuesday requiring military child and youth programs to notify parents or guardians within 24 hours after learning of alleged or suspected abuse or neglect involving their children that occurred at a military child development center or similar program.

The Military Child and Youth Program Abuse and Neglect Notification Act would codify a Department of Defense policy that was established after it became known that the Department had no requirement to notify parents in such cases.

This legislation also goes beyond current policy by requiring the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, as well as members of Congress who represent the district where the alleged abuse or neglect occurred, be notified within 72 hours.

“Parents who entrust their keiki to a military child care center deserve one guarantee: if something happens, they will be told quickly, clearly, and without exception. No family should ever be kept in the dark when it comes to their child’s health, safety, and well-being,” said Rep. Tokuda. “As the mother of two boys, we must demand nothing less for our military families, and as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, we must ensure effective Congressional oversight and accountability across the military child care system, because no federal agency should be allowed to hide the truth.”

Language in the Military Child and Youth Program Abuse and Neglect Notification Act is also included in the House-passed Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, demonstrating strong bipartisan support for transparency and protection of military families.

This legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA-51), Robert J. Wittman (R-VA-01), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA-10),Wesley Bell (D-MO-01), Derek Schmidt (R-KS-02), Ed Case (D-HI-01), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-00), Jennifer A. Kiggans (R-VA-02), André Carson (D-IN-07), Sylvia R. Garcia (D-TX-29), and Donald Davis (D-NC-01).

Full text of the legislation can be found here.

