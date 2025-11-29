Maui Arts & Entertainment

Wailuku First Friday welcomes the holiday season, Dec. 6

November 29, 2025
Wailuku First Friday welcomes the holiday season with its monthly street festival on Friday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will transform historic Wailuku Town into a festive celebration of music, culture, food, art and community.

Enjoy a charming lineup featuring Maui Music Mission, followed by a special seasonal performance by the Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble.

In the Wailuku Parking Garage

  • Wreath Making with the youth of Kalanikahua Hou
  • Holiday shopping from your favorite local craft vendors
  • Keiki Craft Activity with Aloha Maui Pride (nominal fee)
Parking & Road Closures

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

A special thanks was extended to the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For event updates and full details, visit wailukufirstfriday.com.

