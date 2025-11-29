Wailuku First Friday welcomes the holiday season, Dec. 6

Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. PC: courtesy

Wailuku First Friday welcomes the holiday season with its monthly street festival on Friday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will transform historic Wailuku Town into a festive celebration of music, culture, food, art and community.

Enjoy a charming lineup featuring Maui Music Mission, followed by a special seasonal performance by the Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble.

Kamehameha Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. PC: courtesy

Maui Music Mission. PC: courtesy

In the Wailuku Parking Garage

Wreath Making with the youth of Kalanikahua Hou

with the youth of Kalanikahua Hou Holiday shopping from your favorite local craft vendors

from your favorite local craft vendors Keiki Craft Activity with Aloha Maui Pride (nominal fee)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parking & Road Closures

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

A special thanks was extended to the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council and KPOA 93.5 FM.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For event updates and full details, visit wailukufirstfriday.com.