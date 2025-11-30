Imua Family Services receives $500,000 gift toward Imua Discovery Garden Capital Campaign

Imua Discovery Garden. (Courtesy: Imua Family Services)

Imua Family Services has announced a significant step forward in its $10 million Imua Discovery Garden Capital Campaign with a $500,000 contribution from Dave and Tamar Murray and the Murray ‘ohana. The gift will support the development of the Imua Inclusion Preschool, part of a new nature-based early learning campus planned for the organization’s six-acre Wailuku property.

The Imua Discovery Garden Capital Campaign is centered on creating a reimagined preschool environment that promotes belonging, outdoor learning and developmental support. The campaign encompasses the purchase and restoration of the Discovery Garden property, the rebuilding of key structures, critical infrastructure and parking improvements, landscaping and design enhancements and a new inclusive playground. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

“This campaign is about building the future our keiki deserve,” said Dean Wong, CEO of Imua Family Services. “The new Imua Inclusion Preschool will be a cornerstone for early childhood education in Maui – a place where every child can learn, grow and thrive.”

The gift from the Murray ‘ohana marks a key milestone for the campaign, joining earlier leadership gifts including a $2.2 million kickstart contribution from Susan Naylor and The Will Smith Foundation.

“We are deeply grateful to Dave and Tamar Murray and the Murray ‘ohana for their generosity and belief in our mission,” Wong said. “Their support, and the support of all our campaign donors, ensures that children of all abilities in our community will have access to the resources, environments and opportunities they need to thrive.”

To learn more about Imua Family Services, the capital campaign or their children’s programs, visit www.discoverimua.com/support or contact them directly at info@discoverimua.com.