Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|20-25
|20-25
|12-16
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current, extra-large, long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell peaked earlier Sunday and will slowly decline tonight through Monday. This swell is expected to slowly lose energy tonight, but it will continue to produce warning level surf into early Monday. Therefore, the High Surf Warning remains in effect through noon on Monday for exposed north and west facing shores of most islands. Surf is then expected to drop to advisory levels by Monday afternoon as the swell energy eases. Another large, long period northwest swell (310-330 degree) is forecast to fill in on Wednesday, peak Thursday, then slowly subside on Friday. Surf may once again approach warning levels.
East shore surf will remain small for the next several days due to weak winds. Some south facing shores experienced a small amount of westerly wrap from this weekend's northwest swell on Sunday, but this will ease by Monday and south shore surf will remain small throughout the next few days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com