Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2025

November 30, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
20-25
20-25
12-16 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Hazy. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:14 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:19 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:54 AM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current, extra-large, long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell peaked earlier Sunday and will slowly decline tonight through Monday. This swell is expected to slowly lose energy tonight, but it will continue to produce warning level surf into early Monday. Therefore, the High Surf Warning remains in effect through noon on Monday for exposed north and west facing shores of most islands. Surf is then expected to drop to advisory levels by Monday afternoon as the swell energy eases. Another large, long period northwest swell (310-330 degree) is forecast to fill in on Wednesday, peak Thursday, then slowly subside on Friday. Surf may once again approach warning levels. 


East shore surf will remain small for the next several days due to weak winds. Some south facing shores experienced a small amount of westerly wrap from this weekend's northwest swell on Sunday, but this will ease by Monday and south shore surf will remain small throughout the next few days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





