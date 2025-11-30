Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 20-25 20-25 12-16 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:14 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:54 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current, extra-large, long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell peaked earlier Sunday and will slowly decline tonight through Monday. This swell is expected to slowly lose energy tonight, but it will continue to produce warning level surf into early Monday. Therefore, the High Surf Warning remains in effect through noon on Monday for exposed north and west facing shores of most islands. Surf is then expected to drop to advisory levels by Monday afternoon as the swell energy eases. Another large, long period northwest swell (310-330 degree) is forecast to fill in on Wednesday, peak Thursday, then slowly subside on Friday. Surf may once again approach warning levels.

East shore surf will remain small for the next several days due to weak winds. Some south facing shores experienced a small amount of westerly wrap from this weekend's northwest swell on Sunday, but this will ease by Monday and south shore surf will remain small throughout the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.