Hāna metals and electronics recycling event, Dec. 5 and 6

Hana Metals recycling. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

East Maui residents can drop off appliances, automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks, scrap metal and electronics during a Hāna metals and electronics recycling event on Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division announced.

Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day at the Hāna Recycling Center across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road.

Items accepted for drop-off include:

E-waste (computers, televisions, printers, monitors)

Large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters)

Automobile batteries

Tires

Propane tanks

Scrap metal

Small machines must be drained of all liquids. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

Staff from Hammerhead Metals and Hāna Landfill will help remove items from residents’ vehicles.

For more information, call the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Abandoned Vehicles office at 808-270-6102. For information about large-metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information regarding electronics recycling, call E-Cycling Maui at 808-280-6460. To report a vehicle abandoned, call the Maui Police Department nonemergency number at 808-244-6400 and select option 0.

The next Hāna recycling event is set for March 6 and 7, 2026.

For more information about the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dem and click on Environmental Protection & Sustainability.