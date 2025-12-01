Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata launches drive to support typhoon-stricken area of Philippines

In the wake of the recent typhoon that devastated communities across the Philippines, a Maui based Filipino owned restaurant is stepping up to help. Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata has announced a community-wide food and clothing drive to support relief efforts for families who have lost their homes, belongings and access to basic necessities.

The powerful storm, which caused widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and displacement across several provinces, left thousands of Filipino families in urgent need of assistance. In response, the team at Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata is rallying the local community to come together in support of their kababayan.

“We’re a Filipino-owned, community centered restaurant, and when our people back home are hurting, we feel it here,” said Judy Delos Reyes, front of house lead and restaurant manager trainee. “This drive is our small way of giving back and encouraging others to join us in helping those affected.”

From now through the duration of the relief effort, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods, nonperishable items, or packaged clothing to the restaurant. As a gesture of gratitude, donors will receive 15% off their bill.

“We lead with our puso—our heart,” the team shared. “Supporting the community, whether here on Maui or across the ocean in the Philippines, is part of our identity.”

The collected items will be shipped to partner organizations in the Philippines working directly with displaced families. The restaurant hopes that by mobilizing the local community, they can provide both comfort and practical support to those who are struggling.

Residents across Maui are invited to participate and to help spread the word. As the management emphasized, “For our fellow Filipinos back home, this is a message of solidarity: you are not forgotten.”

For more information, donation details, or restaurant hours, the community is encouraged to visit or contact Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata.

