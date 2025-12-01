Lahaina Community Meeting set for Wednesday, Dec. 3

The monthly Lahaina community meeting takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Several topics will be discussed. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

An update from the US Army Corps of Engineers on the restoration of the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu

A County Office of Economic Development presentation on the proposed Nāpili Enterprise Zone

A US Environmental Protection Agency update on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer Project design and requested changes to lateral placement

An update on Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Wildfire Risk Reduction project and hazard mitigation efforts

Support resources for owner-builders

Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including information on Hoʻokumu Hou programs and Lahaina Harbor access

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF and Department of Environmental Management; Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.